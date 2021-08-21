Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) to announce sales of $1.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the lowest is $1.34 billion. Syneos Health posted sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year sales of $5.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYNH shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.10.

In other Syneos Health news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $95,734.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 6,307,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $512,168,106.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,350,309 shares of company stock worth $515,935,840. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Syneos Health by 8,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $88.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $92.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.94.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

