SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.06. SYNNEX posted earnings per share of $3.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year earnings of $8.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $8.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.58 to $9.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total value of $548,781.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,550.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 2,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $267,253.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,454 shares of company stock worth $3,502,882 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1,365.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNX opened at $125.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $130.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

