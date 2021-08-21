T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for about 1.7% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $15,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,688,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,101,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,716,000 after purchasing an additional 19,747 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 36,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,546.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $215.47 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $121.58 and a one year high of $219.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,362 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.