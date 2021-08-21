Tabcorp Holdings Limited Declares Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:TACBY)

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2172 per share on Monday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

Tabcorp stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. Tabcorp has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $7.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tabcorp in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.42 target price for the company.

Tabcorp Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment services. It operates through the following segments: Wagering and Media, Lotteries and Keno, and Gaming Services. The Wagering and Media segment comprises of totalisator and fixed odds betting and retail wagering networks, and global racing media business.

