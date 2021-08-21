Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $40.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.03.

Get Tapestry alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.52.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.