Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $40.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.03.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%.
About Tapestry
Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.
Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?
Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.