Tapmydata (TAP) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One Tapmydata coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges. Tapmydata has a market cap of $1.40 million and $938,550.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tapmydata has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tapmydata

Tapmydata is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,063,147 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

