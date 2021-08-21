TE-FOOD (TONE) Price Reaches $0.0308 on Major Exchanges

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. In the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. TE-FOOD has a total market capitalization of $17.50 million and approximately $259,258.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0308 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00057358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00014997 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.42 or 0.00822692 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00048281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00105212 BTC.

About TE-FOOD

TE-FOOD is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

Buying and Selling TE-FOOD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TE-FOOD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TE-FOOD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

