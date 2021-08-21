Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,882 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 155,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 9,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. 19.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HQH opened at $26.83 on Friday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $27.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

