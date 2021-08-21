Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.76.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TELDF shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group set a $2.76 price objective on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELDF opened at $2.68 on Friday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $3.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

