Tellor (TRB) One Day Volume Tops $68.99 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 21st. In the last week, Tellor has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $115.85 million and $68.99 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor coin can now be bought for about $60.80 or 0.00123387 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00058649 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00015229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.77 or 0.00831645 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00048659 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

TRB is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,980,784 coins and its circulating supply is 1,905,527 coins. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

