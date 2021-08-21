Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.63.

TLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Telos in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company.

Shares of TLS opened at $29.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.43. Telos has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 730.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telos will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $38,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $788,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,875,973.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 664,707 shares of company stock valued at $20,457,567 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Telos in the second quarter worth $429,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Telos by 914.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 487,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,568,000 after purchasing an additional 439,118 shares during the period. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its stake in Telos by 250.0% in the second quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its stake in Telos by 88.4% in the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 631,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,476,000 after purchasing an additional 296,360 shares during the period. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telos in the second quarter worth $34,010,000. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

