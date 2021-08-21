Teloscoin (TELOS) Market Cap Reaches $567,024.77

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Teloscoin has a total market capitalization of $567,024.77 and approximately $278.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Teloscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Teloscoin has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00095213 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.35 or 0.00306023 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00011753 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00046825 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00015473 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Teloscoin Coin Profile

TELOS uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Teloscoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Teloscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Teloscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

