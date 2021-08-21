Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.82.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TLSYY shares. New Street Research lowered Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.82 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Telstra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLSYY opened at $14.45 on Friday. Telstra has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.8813 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.17%. Telstra’s payout ratio is currently 111.76%.

About Telstra

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

