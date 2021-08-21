Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.55.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMSNY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.55 target price on Temenos and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMSNY opened at $156.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.88. Temenos has a 52 week low of $105.07 and a 52 week high of $170.18.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

