TENT Reaches Market Capitalization of $615,107.90 (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 21st. During the last seven days, TENT has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. TENT has a market capitalization of $615,107.90 and approximately $101,953.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.55 or 0.00309201 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.49 or 0.00149936 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.19 or 0.00151366 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008764 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002307 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,078,040 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,948 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TENT is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

