TenX (PAY) 1-Day Volume Tops $442,367.00

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 21st. One TenX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0738 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TenX has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. TenX has a market capitalization of $15.15 million and $442,367.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TenX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00057626 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00015089 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.57 or 0.00822319 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00048257 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002089 BTC.

TenX Coin Profile

TenX is a coin. It was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.