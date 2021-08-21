TERA (TERA) Price Tops $0.0051 on Top Exchanges

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. In the last week, TERA has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. TERA has a market capitalization of $4.33 million and $128,786.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TERA coin can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TERA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00057863 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.11 or 0.00132835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.06 or 0.00159252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,020.96 or 1.00013506 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.04 or 0.00924307 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.37 or 0.06527415 BTC.

About TERA

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

TERA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TERA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TERA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TERA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.