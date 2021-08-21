Ternoa (CAPS) Market Cap Reaches $18.10 Million

Ternoa (CURRENCY:CAPS) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Ternoa has a market capitalization of $18.10 million and approximately $642,499.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ternoa coin can now be purchased for $0.0811 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ternoa has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00057384 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.51 or 0.00132139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.45 or 0.00160683 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,878.18 or 1.00119253 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.81 or 0.00923415 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,185.29 or 0.06524571 BTC.

About Ternoa

Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 223,251,250 coins. Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_ . The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ternoa

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternoa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ternoa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ternoa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

