Terra Virtua Kolect 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $38.54 Million (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. In the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000599 BTC on exchanges. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market capitalization of $157.17 million and approximately $38.54 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00057570 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00014937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $404.44 or 0.00828220 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00047976 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect (CRYPTO:TVK) is a coin. Its launch date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 537,071,992 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using US dollars.

