Terracoin (TRC) Price Reaches $0.0234 on Exchanges

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 41.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0234 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $536,049.77 and approximately $2,941.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,834.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $676.95 or 0.01386217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.51 or 0.00343021 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.15 or 0.00170277 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003015 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

