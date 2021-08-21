TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $17.75 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $21.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

OTCMKTS:TRSSF opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49. TerrAscend has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $16.25.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.17).

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

