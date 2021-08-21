Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Allegiant Travel worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 57.2% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 51.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALGT shares. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.92.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $177.71 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $112.71 and a 1 year high of $271.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.27 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.07.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. Analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $330,800.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,728,514.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.