Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,302,000. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,600,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,060 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,156,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,217,000 after purchasing an additional 225,749 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,474,000 after purchasing an additional 131,201 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAKE stock opened at $42.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.69.

The Cheesecake Factory Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

