Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,949 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,894 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,125,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,646,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,515,000 after purchasing an additional 796,555 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $2,486,000. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PBCT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point upped their price target on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.52. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 57.48%.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

