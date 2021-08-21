Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.17 Million Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of South Jersey Industries worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 303.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on SJI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

In other South Jersey Industries news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of South Jersey Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $145,013.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,049.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SJI opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.85. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $29.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 72.02%.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

