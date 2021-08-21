Texas Permanent School Fund Invests $1.64 Million in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Progyny by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Progyny news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 897,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $53,956,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $1,343,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 499,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,936,065.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,425,733 shares of company stock valued at $86,906,760 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $46.44 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $66.61. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.54 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.86.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PGNY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

