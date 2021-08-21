Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Domtar worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Domtar by 535.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Domtar by 409.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

UFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

Shares of Domtar stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. Domtar Co. has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $55.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.66.

About Domtar

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

