TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.24 Million

Analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will post sales of $3.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.54 million. TG Therapeutics posted sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8,000%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year sales of $19.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $44.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $100.12 million, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $178.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.75% and a negative net margin of 14,271.13%.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGTX stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.55. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

