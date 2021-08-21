The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 4,894 ($63.94). The Berkeley Group shares last traded at GBX 4,870 ($63.63), with a volume of 133,932 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,230 ($68.33) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,990 ($52.13) to GBX 4,450 ($58.14) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Berkeley Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 5,100 ($66.63) to GBX 5,400 ($70.55) in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,566 ($59.66) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Berkeley Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,156.83 ($67.37).

The company has a market cap of £5.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,767.76.

In other news, insider Robert C. G. Perrins acquired 31,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,621 ($60.37) per share, with a total value of £1,454,968.06 ($1,900,925.08). Also, insider William Jackson acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,712 ($61.56) per share, for a total transaction of £659,680 ($861,876.14). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 79,000 shares of company stock worth $365,361,094.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

