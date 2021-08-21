The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 411,728 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of The Boeing worth $98,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,471,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 204,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $52,098,000 after buying an additional 17,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, boosted their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.59.

NYSE BA opened at $212.67 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.81.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.