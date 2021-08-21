The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Buckle had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.36%.

The Buckle stock opened at $41.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.17. The Buckle has a fifty-two week low of $17.77 and a fifty-two week high of $50.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.19.

Get The Buckle alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

In other The Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,902,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 14,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $620,514.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 106,593 shares of company stock worth $4,617,540 in the last three months. 41.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.