The City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $396.65

Shares of The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 396.65 ($5.18) and traded as high as GBX 400 ($5.23). The City of London Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 400 ($5.23), with a volume of 383,157 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 396.65.

Get The City of London Investment Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. The City of London Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -0.33%.

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for The City of London Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The City of London Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.