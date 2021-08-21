The Graph (GRT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $327.06 Million

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. In the last week, The Graph has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. The Graph has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion and $327.06 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph coin can now be bought for $1.03 or 0.00002089 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00058581 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00015298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.08 or 0.00834576 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00048627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.22 or 0.00160447 BTC.

About The Graph

GRT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,715,735,200 coins. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

