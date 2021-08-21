The Graph Trading Up 14.4% This Week (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. In the last week, The Graph has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. One The Graph coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a total market cap of $4.76 billion and approximately $264.44 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00057308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00014907 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $401.78 or 0.00822667 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00047874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00103860 BTC.

About The Graph

The Graph (GRT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,715,735,200 coins. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

