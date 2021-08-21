The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $5,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $12,372,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 39.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,150,000 after acquiring an additional 341,876 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $1,670,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $58,883,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $355,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $608,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,856.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,469 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,975 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $66.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.61. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

