The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,318,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,199 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,465,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,782,000 after purchasing an additional 760,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,486,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,226,000 after purchasing an additional 135,990 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,856,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,620,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,316,000 after purchasing an additional 300,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE IPG opened at $36.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

