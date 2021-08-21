The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $48.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 1.25. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.66.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 165,100.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

