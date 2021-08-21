The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 173,748 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $8,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,009,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 705.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 675,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,796,000 after purchasing an additional 592,092 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,112,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,130,000 after purchasing an additional 242,293 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,393,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 470,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,752,000 after purchasing an additional 202,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMA opened at $48.20 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $49.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.66.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter.

LSXMA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

