The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,071,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,936 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.7% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.21% of The Procter & Gamble worth $684,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $504,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total transaction of $224,959.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 522,511 shares of company stock valued at $74,569,260. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $145.09. 5,013,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,153,649. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $355.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

