The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,558 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $11,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 522,511 shares of company stock worth $74,569,260. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $145.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,273,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,153,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.66. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

