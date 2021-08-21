The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Position Reduced by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,242 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $14,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.56.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $157.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.35. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $143.08 and a 52 week high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

