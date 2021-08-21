The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 312.5% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 196.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.96.

NYSE:SHW opened at $307.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $308.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $284.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,668 shares of company stock worth $58,188,526 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

