The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) Short Interest Update

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,183,200 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 984,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

SZKBF stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80. The Shizuoka Bank has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $6.80.

The Shizuoka Bank Company Profile

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd., a regional bank, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. The Banking Operations segment consist of the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions.

