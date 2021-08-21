The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) Short Interest Update

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,183,200 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 984,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
SZKBF stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80. The Shizuoka Bank has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $6.80.
The Shizuoka Bank Company Profile
Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for The Shizuoka Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shizuoka Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.