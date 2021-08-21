The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.28. The Simply Good Foods posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Simply Good Foods.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

SMPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. boosted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.23.

In related news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 651.6% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 144.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $35.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 58.60 and a beta of 1.02. The Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

