The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,540 ($20.12). The Vitec Group shares last traded at GBX 1,515 ($19.79), with a volume of 38,745 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VTC shares. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on The Vitec Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on The Vitec Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on The Vitec Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,966.67 ($25.69).

Get The Vitec Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £699.67 million and a P/E ratio of 45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,394.01.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from The Vitec Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, insider Jon Bolton sold 12,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,550 ($20.25), for a total value of £186,775 ($244,022.73).

The Vitec Group Company Profile (LON:VTC)

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Vitec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Vitec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.