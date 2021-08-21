TigerCash 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.50 Million (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TigerCash has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. TigerCash has a market cap of $706,887.70 and $5.50 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.87 or 0.00856661 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

