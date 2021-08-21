Tixl 24-Hour Volume Tops $701,288.00 (TXL)

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 21st. Tixl has a market cap of $9.90 million and $701,288.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tixl coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tixl has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00057068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00132415 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.51 or 0.00151961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,018.42 or 0.99975525 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.18 or 0.00912042 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,248.48 or 0.06625445 BTC.

About Tixl

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,075,497 coins. Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . The official website for Tixl is tixl.me/executive-summary . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Tixl is medium.com/tixlcurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Tixl

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tixl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tixl using one of the exchanges listed above.

