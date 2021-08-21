Tornado (TCORE) Price Reaches $59.54 on Exchanges

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Tornado has a total market capitalization of $357,217.22 and approximately $203,112.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tornado has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One Tornado coin can currently be purchased for about $59.54 or 0.00120831 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00058251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.76 or 0.00135484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.51 or 0.00149201 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,196.06 or 0.99845141 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.61 or 0.00928745 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,281.20 or 0.06659312 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

