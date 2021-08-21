TotemFi Trading Down 9.3% This Week (TOTM)

TotemFi (CURRENCY:TOTM) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 21st. During the last seven days, TotemFi has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. TotemFi has a market cap of $2.95 million and $999,251.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TotemFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001134 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00057430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.96 or 0.00132801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.14 or 0.00159739 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,985.00 or 1.00142318 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.32 or 0.00926750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.58 or 0.06551269 BTC.

About TotemFi

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,315,015 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

