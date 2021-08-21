Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $85.65

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (LON:TXP)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 85.65 ($1.12) and traded as low as GBX 76.30 ($1.00). Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at GBX 81 ($1.06), with a volume of 462,212 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Friday, August 13th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 85.65. The company has a market cap of £169.61 million and a P/E ratio of -73.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59.

In other Touchstone Exploration news, insider John D. Wright sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20), for a total transaction of £57,500 ($75,124.12).

About Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP)

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

